crime

Man arrested for beating 71-year-old father to death

KANAGAWA

Police in Samukawa, Kanagawa Prefecture, said Saturday they have arrested a 41-year-old man on suspicion of killing his 73-year-old father with whom he lived.

According to police, Shinpei Oikawa, who said he works in the construction industry, has admitted to beating his father Takao about the head and face on Sept 9 and the next day, Sankei Shimbun reported. Oikawa’s older sister, who lives in Saitama Prefecture, called police at 8:50 p.m. on Sept 10, saying she had been unable to contact her father or brother and that she was worried something might have happened. 

Police visited Oikawa’s house and found him lying on a futon in a tatami mat room on the first floor. There were bruises on his face and he was declared dead at the scene.

Police said Oikawa’s son told them he had hated his father for many years.

