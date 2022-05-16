Man arrested for beating 78-year-old father to death with hammer

Police in Kyoto on Monday arrested a 50-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of killing his 78-year-old father by hitting him on the head with a hammer.

According to police, Hiroyasu Wada has admitted to the charge, Kyodo New reported. Police quoted Wada as saying he attacked his father Ryoichiro after they had an argument at around 5 p.m. on Sunday.

At around 9 p.m., Wada called 119 and said he had hit his father with a hammer. The victim was taken hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police said Wada and his father lived alone.

