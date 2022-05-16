Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man arrested for beating 78-year-old father to death with hammer

0 Comments
KYOTO

Police in Kyoto on Monday arrested a 50-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of killing his 78-year-old father by hitting him on the head with a hammer.

According to police, Hiroyasu Wada has admitted to the charge, Kyodo New reported. Police quoted Wada as saying he attacked his father Ryoichiro after they had an argument at around 5 p.m. on Sunday.

At around 9 p.m., Wada called 119 and said he had hit his father with a hammer. The victim was taken hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police said Wada and his father lived alone.

© Japan Today

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lessons I Learned About Body Positivity After Visiting A Japanese Hot Spring

Savvy Tokyo

Filled in: How to Start Kintsugi in Japan or Online

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For May 9-15

Savvy Tokyo

Cool English Teaching Jobs in Japan That are Outside of Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For May 16-22

Savvy Tokyo

5 Positive Classroom Discipline Tips for Teaching in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

5 Ways Japan Influenced ‘Star Wars’

GaijinPot Blog

Where to Find Your Favorite Breakfast Cereal in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

5 Tips For Organizing Kids’ Stuff in a Japanese Apartment

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

What to Expect When Signing Up to a Gym in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 17

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 18

GaijinPot Blog