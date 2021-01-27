Man arrested for beating 8-year-old stepson in 2019

Saitama Prefectural Police have arrested a 30-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of beating his 8-year-old stepson in 2019. The child suffered a broken arm and a pulmonary contusion caused by chest trauma.

Police arrested Akio Kuboyama, who lives in Tsurugashima City, on Monday, Sankei Shimbun reported. According to the warrant, Kuboyama repeatedly kicked and stepped on the boy at their home on May 26, 2019. It took six months for the boy to recover from his injuries.

According to police, the boy is the son of Kuboyama’s 50-year-old wife by a previous partner. Officers are investigating whether the suspect routinely abused the child.

