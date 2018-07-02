Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man arrested for beating acquaintance to death with metal rod

TOYAMA

Police in Imizu, Toyama Prefecture, have arrested a 68-year-old man on suspicion of murder after he beat a 72-year-old man to death with a metal rod.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 2:30 p.m. on Sunday. Police said the suspect, Shohachi Yamazaki, beat Kuniyasu Ejiri, an acquaintance, several times about the head and back, Fuji TV reported. Shortly after, Yamazaki called 110, saying he had killed someone.

Police found Ejiri lying on the road, bleeding from head wounds. Yamazaki was standing about 100 meters away and was arrested. Ejiri was taken to hospital where he died shortly after arrival.

Local media quoted a neighbor as saying there had been bad blood between the two men for years. Police confirmed that the two men had consulted them a few times since last October about a financial dispute.

