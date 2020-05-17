Man arrested for beating couple in their 80s outside their home

Police in Niiza, Saitama Prefecture, have arrested a 61-year-old man on suspicion of attempted murder after he beat a husband and wife in their 80s with a bamboo stick outside their home.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Fuji TV reported. Police says Kazuyuki Saito, who lives near the the elderly couple, beat them several times in front of their house. A neighbor who witnessed the attack called 110.

The couple were taken to hospital with bruises and cuts to their face and head but their injuries are not life-threatening, police said.

Police said Saito has admitted to the crime but denied intent to kill. They said there had been some bad blood between Saito and the couple.

