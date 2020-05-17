Newsletter Signup Register / Login
COVID-19 INFORMATION What you need to know about the coronavirus if you are living in Japan or planning a visit.
crime

Man arrested for beating couple in their 80s outside their home

1 Comment
SAITAMA

Police in Niiza, Saitama Prefecture, have arrested a 61-year-old man on suspicion of attempted murder after he beat a husband and wife in their 80s with a bamboo stick outside their home.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Fuji TV reported. Police says Kazuyuki Saito, who lives near the the elderly couple, beat them several times in front of their house. A neighbor who witnessed the attack called 110.

The couple were taken to hospital with bruises and cuts to their face and head but their injuries are not life-threatening, police said.

Police said Saito has admitted to the crime but denied intent to kill. They said there had been some bad blood between Saito and the couple.

© Japan Today

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

Jobs in Japan

GaijinPot curates jobs from companies in Japan that want to hire people like you!

Remote work, Visa sponsorship, Full-time and Part-time jobs

Apply Now

1 Comment
Login to comment

What this misses is why he did this cowardly thing. Not very manly of him, regardless of the motive.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Culture

5 Manga that Deserve an Anime Adaptation

GaijinPot Blog

Ask Hilary

Letters from Japan: “Should I Stay Or Should I Go?”

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Travel

GaijinPot’s 2020 Cherry Blossom Contest Winner and Top 10 Photos

GaijinPot Blog

Shizuoka

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Japanese Decoded: Nutrition Labels

Savvy Tokyo

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required – Week 19, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the week #81: Japanese People Are Beyond Bored Staying Home

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon