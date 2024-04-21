Man arrested for beating elementary school daughter

Police in Sakata, Yamagata Prefecture, have arrested a 41-year-old man on suspicion of beating his elementary school daughter.

Police said the suspect, who is a chef, is accused of beating his second oldest daughter, who is under the age of 10, at their home between around 7 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. on April 18, including slapping her in the face multiple times, Sankei Shimbun reported.

The man took his daughter to be treated at a hospital which contacted police on Friday about a case of possible child abuse.

Police said the man has admitted to beating his daughter but did not give a reason.

The child suffered injuries to her face which will take about two weeks to heal, police quoted doctors as saying.

