crime

Man arrested for beating father to death with hammer and rice cooker

TOKUSHIMA

Police in Awa, Tokushima Prefecture, have arrested a man in his 40s on suspicion of murder after he allegedly beat his father to death with a hammer and a rice cooker at their home.

According to the warrant, the man beat his father, who was in his 80s, on the head and back at their home on March 1, Kyodo News reported. He then hid his father’s corpse under a futon mattress.

Police said the suspect, who was arrested on Monday, was quoted as saying, “I beat my father but had no intention of killing him.” He also said he had a grudge against his father.

Local media reported Tuesday that the suspect, who hasn’t been named, has a mental disability.

Welfare officials contacted the police on March 1 after not having heard from the suspect’s mother for some time. When police visited the residence, they also found her body wrapped in a futon. 

The suspect told police she died of an illness. Police said an autopsy will be held to determine the cause of her death.

