Man arrested for beating his wife in Sapporo

Police in Sapporo, Hokkaido, have arrested a 48-year-old man on suspicion of assaulting his wife.

According to police, the incident occurred at the couple’s home at around 12 noon on Saturday. Hokkaido Broadcasting Corp reported the man, who is a company employee, is accused of punching his wife in the face after an argument.

The woman called 110. Police said she was not seriously injured.

Police said that when they arrived at the home, the man was intoxicated. His wife, who is in her 40s. told police he had been drinking all morning.

© Japan Today