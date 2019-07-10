Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man arrested for beating son 'to discipline' him

YAMAGATA

Police in Yonezawa, Yamagata Prefecture, on Wednesday arrested a 42-year-old man on suspicion of abusing his son.

According to police, the boy, who is an elementary school student, walked into a koban (police box) near his home on Tuesday and told the officers that his father had beaten him on Monday night. Police said the boy, whose age was not given, had bruises on his face

Police said the father, Tomohiro Sakai, who works as a bar employee, has admitted to the charge, Sankei Shimbun reported. Sakai was quoted as saying he hit his son twice at around 6:30 p.m. Monday to discipline him.

Police are questioning him over whether he regularly abused his son.

it takes a REAL man to beat up children. Way to go father of the year...

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Props to the kid for being brave enough to go to the police. I hope that will wake the father up

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Child welfare workers and police: Please do your jobs with a little competence so I don't read about another dead child.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

