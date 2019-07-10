Man arrested for beating son 'to discipline' him

Police in Yonezawa, Yamagata Prefecture, on Wednesday arrested a 42-year-old man on suspicion of abusing his son.

According to police, the boy, who is an elementary school student, walked into a koban (police box) near his home on Tuesday and told the officers that his father had beaten him on Monday night. Police said the boy, whose age was not given, had bruises on his face

Police said the father, Tomohiro Sakai, who works as a bar employee, has admitted to the charge, Sankei Shimbun reported. Sakai was quoted as saying he hit his son twice at around 6:30 p.m. Monday to discipline him.

Police are questioning him over whether he regularly abused his son.

