crime

Man arrested for beating up customer who took too long in convenience store toilet

2 Comments
FUNABASHI, Chiba

Police in Funabashi, Chiba Prefecture, have arrested a 21-year-old man on suspicion of assault and robbery after he beat up a 37-year-old man and stole his wallet outside a convenience store.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 12:40 a.m. Saturday, Kyodo News reported. Police said the suspect, Hayato Baba, a construction worker from Narashino in Chiba Prefecture, has admitted to punching the victim twice in the face and stealing his wallet containing 110,000 yen.

Police said the victim suffered minor injuries to his face.

Baba was quoted by police as saying he had wanted to use the toilet in the convenience store and that he got irritated because the man who went in before him took too long. He told police he had not attacked the man with the intention of robbing him. He said he took the wallet on the spur of the moment after it fell out of the victim’s clothing as he collapsed.

A passerby called 119. When police arrived at the scene, Baba was still there, drinking alcohol, they said.

Another violent sociopath who needs several years locked away.

Alcohol causes frequent urination

