Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man arrested for beating up girlfriend in parked car

0 Comments
NAGASAKI

Police in Nagasaki City said Saturday they have arrested a 38-year-old man on suspicion of assaulting his girlfriend in his car.

According to police, the man, a company employee, was driving with the woman on the night of Sept 23 when the incident occurred, local media reported. The woman told police they started arguing and he stopped the car and repeatedly beat her arms and chest.

The woman suffered internal bleeding and bruises to her upper body, police said. She called 110 after the incident and was taken to hospital where doctors said she will require about two weeks to recover fully.

© Japan Today

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Let us be Your Bank to Support Your Life in Japan

Suruga bank provides a variety of services including online bank accounts and loans, specially tailored to foreign customers living in Japan.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

4 Tips for Surviving Life in Rural Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Fukuoka Asian Art Museum

GaijinPot Travel

GaijinPot Job Notice: What’sApp/SNS Fake Message Requests

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Restoring Antique Japanese Plates with Gold – Kintsugi

GaijinPot Blog

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 37

GaijinPot Blog

Oita Marine Palace (Umitamago) Aquarium

GaijinPot Travel

Events

GaijinPot Expo Art Contest 2023

GaijinPot Blog

Events

GaijinPot Meet: October Falafel Night

GaijinPot Blog

Mikimoto Pearl Island

GaijinPot Travel

Events

Visit The Sites of Japan’s Historic Battles

GaijinPot Blog

5 Japanese Sweets Full of Fall Flavor

Savvy Tokyo

Letters from Japan: “Married Men”

Savvy Tokyo