Man arrested for beating up girlfriend in parked car

Police in Nagasaki City said Saturday they have arrested a 38-year-old man on suspicion of assaulting his girlfriend in his car.

According to police, the man, a company employee, was driving with the woman on the night of Sept 23 when the incident occurred, local media reported. The woman told police they started arguing and he stopped the car and repeatedly beat her arms and chest.

The woman suffered internal bleeding and bruises to her upper body, police said. She called 110 after the incident and was taken to hospital where doctors said she will require about two weeks to recover fully.

