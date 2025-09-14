 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man arrested for beating wife in Hokkaido

1 Comment
HOKKAIDO

Police in Shikaoi town, Hokkaido, have arrested a 56-year-old on suspicion of assaulting his wife, who is in her 50s, at their home.

According to police, the man, who is a local government employee, is accused of punching his wife in the face and forehead at around 10 p.m. on Friday, TBS reported.

The woman suffered bruises to her face and a cut lower lip, police said. She called police on Saturday and reported being been hit by her husband.

Police said the woman’s husband told them he had been drunk at the time and has no clear recollection of the incident.

© Japan Today

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Your Best Travel Companion for Every Adventure

Travel like a local with Nomad eSIM! Use code NOMJAPAN22 for 22% off. Stay connected wherever you go: easy and hassle-free!

Learn More

1 Comment
Login to comment

Apparently, dangerous bears aren't the only problem in Hokkaido.

Leave him and look for a better man. The one you've chosen has obviously been a failure.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Crime

10 Dangerous Things You Shouldn’t Do in Japan (And Why)

GaijinPot Blog