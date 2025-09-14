Man arrested for beating wife in Hokkaido

Police in Shikaoi town, Hokkaido, have arrested a 56-year-old on suspicion of assaulting his wife, who is in her 50s, at their home.

According to police, the man, who is a local government employee, is accused of punching his wife in the face and forehead at around 10 p.m. on Friday, TBS reported.

The woman suffered bruises to her face and a cut lower lip, police said. She called police on Saturday and reported being been hit by her husband.

Police said the woman’s husband told them he had been drunk at the time and has no clear recollection of the incident.

