crime

Man arrested for beating wife in Sapporo home

4 Comments
SAPPORO

Police in Sapporo, Hokkaido, have arrested a 26-year-old man on suspicion of assaulting his wife at their home.

According to police, the suspect, a carpenter by profession, hit his wife, who is in her 30s, in the face several times at around 9 p.m. Wednesday at their home in Kita Ward, Hokkaido Hoso reported. The woman called 110.

Police said the woman, who was not seriously injured, told them her husband had been in a bad mood in recent weeks, causing her anxiety. She said when she asked him to tell her what was bothering him, he became angry and starting beating her.

Police quoted the husband as saying he was fed up with his wife’s attitude and lost his temper. Police said they are questioning the man’s wife about whether he has beaten her before.

Is this really national news?

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Invalid CSRF! This website is sh#t.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

I thought Stella Artois was the wife beater, not Sapporo ;)

2 ( +2 / -0 )

"Local" news yes. Hardly "National" news.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

