Man arrested for beating woman on Sendai street after argument

Police in Sendai, Miyagi Prefecture, have arrested a 52-year-old man on suspicion of assaulting a 50-year-old woman on a street after they had been drinking.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 8:35 p.m. on Wednesday, Sendai TV reported. Police said Tadaaki Saito, a civil servant from Chiba City, had been drinking with the woman, who is an acquaintance. The two started arguing after they left a pub. A witness saw Saito hit the woman in the face and called 110.

Police said Saito has admitted to the charge and quoted him as saying he had come to Sendai that day to see the woman.

