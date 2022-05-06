Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man arrested for beating woman on Sendai street after argument

3 Comments
SENDAI

Police in Sendai, Miyagi Prefecture, have arrested a 52-year-old man on suspicion of assaulting a 50-year-old woman on a street after they had been drinking.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 8:35 p.m. on Wednesday, Sendai TV reported. Police said Tadaaki Saito, a civil servant from Chiba City, had been drinking with the woman, who is an acquaintance. The two started arguing after they left a pub. A witness saw Saito hit the woman in the face and called 110. 

Police said Saito has admitted to the charge and quoted him as saying he had come to Sendai that day to see the woman.

© Japan Today

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

3 Comments
Login to comment

Here’s to another unrelated Good Samaritan choosing to call police when something’s obviously not right.

- “A witness saw Saito hit the woman in the face and called 110.” -

2 ( +3 / -1 )

At first 6am posting, no account of her injuries. Still, if she wasn’t ending their ‘acquaintance’ at the time of the argument, this incident of admitted violence would be the best reason.

- “Saito has admitted to the charge and quoted as saying he had come to Sendai that day to see the woman.” -

2 ( +3 / -1 )

Police said Saito has admitted to the charge and quoted him as saying he had come to Sendai that day to see the woman.

You may be living in Japan for too long if you feel puzzled because the guy did not use the nearly-universal excuse of not remembering anything because of the alcohol.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 17

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 16

GaijinPot Blog

No-bake Strawberry Shortcake: How to Make a Japanese Cake Without an Oven

GaijinPot Blog

Say It with a Bouquet: Japan’s Language of Flowers

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

5 Ways Japan Influenced ‘Star Wars’

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Golden Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For May 2-8

Savvy Tokyo

Lessons I Learned About Body Positivity After Visiting A Japanese Hot Spring

Savvy Tokyo

Golden Week: What Are These Japanese Holidays?

GaijinPot Blog

5 Positive Classroom Discipline Tips for Teaching in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

What to Expect When Signing Up to a Gym in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Five Places Linked to Japan’s Hidden Christians

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

5 Convenient and Well-Stocked Tokyo Health Food Stores

Savvy Tokyo