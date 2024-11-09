 Japan Today Get your ticket to GaijinPot Expo 2024
Man arrested for biting female bar employee's finger, punching her in the cheek

HOKKAIDO

Police in Hokuto City, Hokkaido, have arrested a 51-year-old man on suspicion of assaulting a female bar employee by biting her middle finger and punching her in the cheek.

The incident occurred at around 12:30 a.m. Saturday, TBS reported. Police responded to a 110 call and arrested the man.

According to police, the man had been drinking alone at the bar for several hours.

Police said he refused to take a breathalyzer test, even though he was extremely drunk. He was quoted as saying, “What’s going on? Why are the police here?"

The employee suffered a minor injury to her finger.

Sounds like a mentalist who became dark because of the effects of alcohol, seen it happen myself numerous times. A terribly sad and pathetic affair.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

