Man arrested for biting female bar employee's finger, punching her in the cheek

Police in Hokuto City, Hokkaido, have arrested a 51-year-old man on suspicion of assaulting a female bar employee by biting her middle finger and punching her in the cheek.

The incident occurred at around 12:30 a.m. Saturday, TBS reported. Police responded to a 110 call and arrested the man.

According to police, the man had been drinking alone at the bar for several hours.

Police said he refused to take a breathalyzer test, even though he was extremely drunk. He was quoted as saying, “What’s going on? Why are the police here?"

The employee suffered a minor injury to her finger.

© Japan Today