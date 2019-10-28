Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man arrested for brandishing scissors in front of preschoolers

TOKYO

Police in Tokyo on Monday arrested a 52-year-old unemployed man after he brandished a pair of scissors in front of two preschool children.

According to police, Kenichi Tanaka, of no fixed address, approached a two-year-old boy and a three-year-old girl on a street in Sumida Ward at around 11 a.m. Monday, Sankei Shimbun reported. Police said Tanaka appeared from the other side of the street and took out a pair of scissors from his shirt pocket and started waving them in front of the children. At the time, 11 preschoolers and four teachers were on their way back to school from a walk.

One of the teachers called police and Tanaka was apprehended on a nearby street. The children did not suffer any injuries.

Police quoted Tanaka as saying, “I used the scissors to quieten the kids down. I wasn’t planning on taking things any further.”

He also told police he was frustrated because he had just gone to the Sumida Ward Office to ask about public welfare benefits, but did not get a favorable response.

Christ, can't handle the noise of happy children. Says a lot

