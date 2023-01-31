Man arrested for breaking glass door at supermarket because ‘there was nothing he wanted to buy’

Police in Sapporo have arrested a man on suspicion of property destruction after he kicked and broke the glass door at the entranceway to a supermarket.

Hokkaido Broadcasting Corp reported that the incident occurred at around 2 p.m. Monday at the supermarket in Higashi Ward. Before the incident, the suspect was roaming around the store and kicked the glass door as he was leaving the premises.

An employee called police. The man was still at the supermarket when police arrived. Police quoted him as saying he grew frustrated because the store had nothing he wanted to buy.

