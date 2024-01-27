Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Noto Quake Relief
crime

Man arrested for breaking into Sapporo school says he thought it was his home

0 Comments
SAPPORO

Police in Sapporo have arrested a 31-year-old man on suspicion of breaking and entering and property destruction after he smashed the glass door at the entrance to a junior high school on Saturday morning.

According to police, the man kicked the glass door, smashing it, at around 5:45 a.m., Hokkaido Broadcasting Corp reported. The security company's sensor was activated and police were notified. When they arrived, they found the man sleeping on the floor in front of the staff room.

Police said the man, a company employee, was heavily intoxicated. They said he told them he had been drinking all night in the Susukino district and that he thought the school was his home and that he kicked the door in because his key wouldn’t fit the lock.

© Japan Today

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

Anime Illustration Online Workshop: Drawing Beautiful Hairstyles of Japanese Animation

Join us for a webinar on how hair is represented in anime, presented by a teacher from Anime Artist Academy. See the latest examples and learn how to put these techniques into practice. Attendance is free but only 50 spots are available.

Feb 21 (Wed), 5PM (Japan Standard Time)

Sign Up

0 Comments
Login to comment

Understandable...we have all done it!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Tips and Tricks for an Easier Visit to The Tokyo Immigration Office in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Tokyo Fashion Subculture: Decora

Savvy Tokyo

Kirishima Onsen

GaijinPot Travel

Travel

The Best Things To Do In Fukuoka

GaijinPot Blog

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 3

GaijinPot Blog

10 Best Regional Udon Dishes Across Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

A Guide to Hakuba Ski Resorts

GaijinPot Travel

5 Healthy Restaurants in Azabudai Hills

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Mojiko Retro

GaijinPot Travel

5 Regional Miso in Japan: A Savvy Guide

Savvy Tokyo

Hodosan Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

Japanese Folklore in Studio Ghibli Animation

GaijinPot Blog