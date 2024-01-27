Man arrested for breaking into Sapporo school says he thought it was his home

Police in Sapporo have arrested a 31-year-old man on suspicion of breaking and entering and property destruction after he smashed the glass door at the entrance to a junior high school on Saturday morning.

According to police, the man kicked the glass door, smashing it, at around 5:45 a.m., Hokkaido Broadcasting Corp reported. The security company's sensor was activated and police were notified. When they arrived, they found the man sleeping on the floor in front of the staff room.

Police said the man, a company employee, was heavily intoxicated. They said he told them he had been drinking all night in the Susukino district and that he thought the school was his home and that he kicked the door in because his key wouldn’t fit the lock.

