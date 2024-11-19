 Japan Today Get your ticket to GaijinPot Expo 2024
crime

Man arrested for breaking into woman's apartment 40 times, looking for her underwear

KANAGAWA

Kanagawa prefectural police have arrested a 55-year-old man on suspicion of attempted theft and breaking into a female work subordinate's apartment and searching for her underwear.

According to police, Tomohiro Suzuki, a company employee from Ebina, Kanagawa Prefecture, was arrested after breaking into the apartment of the woman in her 30s, in Yamato City, Kanagawa Prefecture, at around 7 p.m. on Nov 15, Sankei Shimbun reported.

Police said Suzuki took a key from the woman's bag in June and made a duplicate key, which he used to enter the apartment about 40 times since then. He took photos of her underwear and also installed miniature cameras in the bathroom and kitchen. 

The incident came to light on Nov 17 when Suzuki was questioned on suspicion of taking voyeuristic photos at a game center in Tokyo's Shibuya Ward, and a video of the woman’s underwear was found on his smartphone.

Police said Suzuki has partially admitted to the allegation and quoted him as saying, “I did go into her apartment because I liked looking at her underwear but I never planned to steal anything. I had feelings for her.”

He had feelings for her, eh. Well, lust is feelings, isn't it.

