Man arrested for burning down ex-girlfriend’s house

Police in Okazaki, Aichi Prefecture, said Wednesday they have arrested a 26-year-old man on suspicion of attempted murder and arson after he allegedly burned down his ex-girlfriend’s house last December.

According to police, trouble arose between Shota Ban, a company employee, and his former girlfriend after she wanted to end their relationship, Fuji TV reported. Ban is accused of setting fire to the house before dawn on Dec 25, 2018. At the time, the ex-girlfriend (then 22) was at home with four family members.

Police said Ban doused the house in gasoline and set it on fire. His ex-girlfriend’s 52-year-old mother suffered minor burns. The others were able to get out of the house without being injured. The fire, which took about 90 minutes to extinguish, destroyed the two-story wooden house.

Meanwhile, local media reported that Ban sent a threatening email to his ex at the end of December which read, “I am going to kill you and then I am going to die. I will kill everyone who is important to you.”

