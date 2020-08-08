Man arrested for burning girlfriend’s body

Police in Takaoka, Toyama Prefecture, on Sunday arrested a 22-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of partially burning the body of his 20-year-old girlfriend in their apartment.

According to police, Yoshihiro Kimura burned the body of his girlfriend Shiori Kobayashi sometime between Aug 4 and Saturday, Sankei Shimbun reported. Police said Kimura has basically admitted to the charge but has been vague about how his girlfriend died before he set fire to her body.

On Saturday, a friend of Kimura contacted police and said he was worried something might have happened at the apartment. Police went to Kimura’s apartment and found Kobayashi’s partially charred remains in one of the rooms.

