Man arrested for burning girlfriend’s body

Police in Takaoka, Toyama Prefecture, on Sunday arrested a 22-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of partially burning the body of his 20-year-old girlfriend in their apartment.
According to police, Yoshihiro Kimura burned the body of his girlfriend Shiori Kobayashi sometime between Aug 4 and Saturday, Sankei Shimbun reported. Police said Kimura has basically admitted to the charge but has been vague about how his girlfriend died before he set fire to her body.
On Saturday, a friend of Kimura contacted police and said he was worried something might have happened at the apartment. Police went to Kimura’s apartment and found Kobayashi’s partially charred remains in one of the rooms.© Japan Today
3 Comments
Login to comment
Kobe White Bar Owner
I wonder if she wanted to leave his unemployed butt.
Reckless
This guy needs to be put in an insane asylum.
rgcivilian1
Ok the article provides 4 Aug through 8 Aug. yet no one in the vicinity of neighbors noticed smoke nor stench from burning flesh coming from somewhere and called either police or fire department. Come on. I can smell the manure fertilizer laid out on the farms and burning trash, surely that stench should have been noticed by someone especially as tight and close, poor and cheaply built walls within the homes or apartments. That in itself is more surprising.
yoshisan88
I hope the police officers are not scared by this gruesome experience and have all the help they need.