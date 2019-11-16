Man arrested for burning jacket on display at Yokohama shopping center

Police in Yokohama have arrested a 56-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of property destruction after he set fire to a jacket in a clothing store at a shopping center on Sunday.

According to police, the incident occurred at around noon inside Yokohama More’s, a shopping center in Nishi Ward, Fuji TV reported. A female employee noticed the suspect using a lighter to set fire to a jacket on display. She and other staff managed to subdue the man until police arrived.

Police said the suspect, Yuji Miyokawa, has admitted to the allegation. He was quoted as saying, “After a woman [passerby] laughed at me at the station, I became irritated."

A store spokesperson said the burned jacket was worth 15,400 yen.

