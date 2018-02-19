Man arrested for burying body on Ishikawa beach asked acquaintances to dig hole

A 45-year-old man who was arrested last week on suspicion of abandoning the body of a man on the shore at Nomi City, Ishikawa Prefecture, has told police he asked two acquaintances to dig the hole.

On Feb 15, the body of Naohiro Yamamoto, 37, a construction worker from Kaga City, was found buried on the coastline, Fuji TV reported. He had gone missing in December and his family filed a missing persons report. Last week, police arrested Akitomo Anto on suspicion of abandoning a corpse.

According to two acquaintances of Anto, in late December, he was asking around for someone “to dig a hole along the coastline” because he “wanted to put up a signboard.” A few days later, two acquaintances dug a hole at the exact spot where the body was discovered.

During a police investigation, the acquaintances denied knowing that a body would be abandoned in the hole they dug.

Following his arrest, Anto has hinted at killing Yamamoto whom he knew through work. Police believe there may have been financial trouble between the two men.

© Japan Today