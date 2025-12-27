Man arrested for burying parents’ bodies in garden rearrested for pension fraud

Police in Otsu City, Shiga Prefecture, have rearrested a 50-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of fraudulently obtaining his deceased mother’s pension for three years.

Kazuya Hashino was arrested on Dec 12 on suspicion of abandoning the bodies of his parents in the garden of their home. The skeletal remains of the two bodies were found on Dec 10 after police were called by welfare officials concerned that there had been no contact with Hashino’s parents for several years.

Autopsies were unable to determine the cause of death and Hashino has remained silent.

On Friday, police rearrested Hashino for allegedly impersonating his deceased mother and forging documents in order to receive her pension.

Police said Hashino is accused of submitting the bogus pension claim forms to the Japan Pension Service between May 18, 2022, and June 3, 2022. From August 15 of that year until October 15 this year, Hashino collected 2,535,000 yen from an account in her name 20 times.

Police suspect Hashino also did the same thing to collect his deceased father’s pension.

