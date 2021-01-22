Man arrested for buying cup meant for ¥100 coffee but pouring ¥200 latte into it

Police in Kumamoto city have arrested a 60-year-old man on suspicion of theft after he paid for a regular size 100-yen cup at a convenience store and then used the self-serve coffee machine to help himself to a large size cafe latte which costs 200 yen.

At convenience stores, customers buy a beverage by bringing the provided empty cup to the cash register, paying for it, and then going to the coffee machine and pressing the button for the allocated brew.

Police said that at around 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, Mahiro Shibayama entered the convenience store and paid for the regular-size cup, Sankei Shimbun reported. He then went to the machine and poured a large-size latte, filling his cup to the brim.

He was caught by a police officer after the store notified police on Wednesday that the same man had been in many times in the morning recently and that they suspected he was misusing the coffee machine.

According to police, Shibayama has admitted to the charge and quoted him as saying he had done the same thing at least 20 times over several months.

