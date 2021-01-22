Man arrested for buying cup meant for ¥100 coffee but pouring ¥200 latte into it

Police in Kumamoto city have arrested a 60-year-old man on suspicion of theft after he paid for a regular size 100-yen cup at a convenience store and then used the self-serve coffee machine to help himself to a large size cafe latte which costs 200 yen.
At convenience stores, customers buy a beverage by bringing the provided empty cup to the cash register, paying for it, and then going to the coffee machine and pressing the button for the allocated brew.
Police said that at around 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, Mahiro Shibayama entered the convenience store and paid for the regular-size cup, Sankei Shimbun reported. He then went to the machine and poured a large-size latte, filling his cup to the brim.
He was caught by a police officer after the store notified police on Wednesday that the same man had been in many times in the morning recently and that they suspected he was misusing the coffee machine.
According to police, Shibayama has admitted to the charge and quoted him as saying he had done the same thing at least 20 times over several months.© Japan Today
Zack
such a serious crime must be investigated thoroughly and collect a large amount of intel then hire undercover police man to arrest him red-handed. now the world is safe from a coffee thief that over several months was able to steal about 2000yen worth of coffee!
other crimes not worthy of such efforts?
Ma-Hu
Oh dear, he just wanted something nice to drink on a cold day. I would pay the convenience store back myself and fund his lattes.
Alex
Seriously 100yen ?
mokuyobi
went to the well a little too often
Monty
As long as this is reported as a serious crime, I feel very very safe in Japan!
Bungle
There are ways of dealing with such petty matters without involving the police. If the staff had the wit to deny him access to the machine by him coffee in person, he'd soon take the hint.
zichi
If this is the serious crime for today, we are doing alright
GenHXZ
Shame he isn't a friend of a goverment minster.
Chili
A serial coffee ripper! Of course it’s worthy of arrest!
egads man!
I think calling the police for this was an overreaction.
Sven Asai
There were some very similar cases months ago, also widely brought on TV and other media, so he should have known better.
Toshihiro
this is what really surprises me about Japan, they're really draconian with punishment against petty crimes but are surprisingly lax on more heinous crimes. A politician involved in a graft scandal that involved millions of yen? leave it. A medical student accused of date-raping someone? suspended sentence. Some drunk salary man sexually harassing someone on the street? suspended sentence. Someone shoplifting from the local konbini? Arrested and charged immediately.