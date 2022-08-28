Man arrested for committing lewd acts with 14-year-old girl claims he thought she was older

Police in Nagareyama, Chiba Prefecture, have arrested a 31-year-old man on suspicion of committing lewd acts with a 14-year-old girl and paying her money at a love hotel in July.

According to police, Kiyoshi Nishiyama, a cram school teacher, has admitted to the charge but said he believed the girl was 18 or older and not a minor.

Broadcaster TBS reported that Nishiyama met the girl on a social network site and arranged to meet her at a hotel in Ibaraki Prefecture. He also promised to pay the girl for her time.

The case came to light when one of the girl’s parents contacted police and said she had been engaging in papakatsu (where a girl is paid money or given gifts to spend time with an older man).

