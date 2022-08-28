Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man arrested for committing lewd acts with 14-year-old girl claims he thought she was older

1 Comment
CHIBA

Police in Nagareyama, Chiba Prefecture, have arrested a 31-year-old man on suspicion of committing lewd acts with a 14-year-old girl and paying her money at a love hotel in July.

According to police, Kiyoshi Nishiyama, a cram school teacher, has admitted to the charge but said he believed the girl was 18 or older and not a minor.

Broadcaster TBS reported that Nishiyama met the girl on a social network site and arranged to meet her at a hotel in Ibaraki Prefecture. He also promised to pay the girl for her time.

The case came to light when one of the girl’s parents contacted police and said she had been engaging in papakatsu (where a girl is paid money or given gifts to spend time with an older man).

© Japan Today

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

1 Comment
Login to comment

It seems that some people in society might benefit from an app that links people of confirmed legal age who desire to enter an agreement in which money is exchanged for consensual sexual intercourse of various types. Perhaps such service already exists somewhere.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 32

GaijinPot Blog

Peace in Hyogo: Forest Bathing and Therapy Roads in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Move Over Kyoto: 5 Fantastic Spots in Kanazawa

GaijinPot Blog

Letters from Japan: “Not So Serious”

Savvy Tokyo

Kanji Cheat Sheet: Emergencies

Savvy Tokyo

Tips To Relieve Back Pain Caused By Working From Home

Savvy Tokyo

5 Jobs in Japan to Meet the Right People for August

GaijinPot Blog

Spinach, Weeds and Chinese Cabbage: Key Words in the Japanese Office

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

5 Places to Visit in Japan When it’s Too Hot in Summer

GaijinPot Blog

Landmark

Aomori Bay

GaijinPot Travel

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For August 22-28

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Personalized Housekeeping Services from Kurashinity

Savvy Tokyo