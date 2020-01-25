Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man arrested for confining 18-year-old girl he met on Twitter

2 Comments
SAITAMA

Saitama prefectural police said Friday they have arrested a 26-year-old man on suspicion of kidnapping an 18-year-old third-year high school student with whom he became acquainted on Twitter. 

Police said Mitsuo Yoshino, 26, a company employee who lives in Tsurumi Ward, Yokohama, has admitted to the charge, Fuji TV reported. Police said Yoshino sent a message to the girl on Twitter on Jan 10, inviting her to his house after seeing her post in which she said wanted to run away from home. 

Police said he met up with the girl, took her back to his apartment and kept her confined there from Jan 19 to Jan 22 when she escaped and went to Tokyo. Police found the girl after her mother had filed a missing person report with Saitama police. The girl was not injured, police said.

2 Comments
Stupid, if you wanted a pet, should have got a cat instead

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Legally, it's still kidnapping even if she went willingly

0 ( +0 / -0 )

