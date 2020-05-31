Man arrested for confining 3-year-old son in washing machine

Police in Hitachinaka, Ibaraki Prefecture, have arrested a 37-year-old man on suspicion of abusing his 3-year-old son by confining him inside a washing machine drum for about 90 minutes.

According to police, Kenichi Hoshino, a company employee, placed the child inside the washing machine at around 8 a.m. on Saturday, Sankei Shimbun reported. He closed the door and left the boy in there until 9:35 a.m.

Afterwards, Hoshino called 119 and said his son had climbed into the washing machine and wasn’t feeling well. The boy was taken to hospital suffering from dehydration. Police were notified about a case of possible child abuse.

Police said Hoshino has admitted to placing his son in the washing machine but said he didn’t mean to hurt him. He lives with his 28-year-old wife, five-year-old daughter and and three-year-old son. His wife and daughter were out at the timne.

