Newsletter Signup Register / Login
COVID-19 INFORMATION What you need to know about the coronavirus if you are living in Japan or planning a visit.
crime

Man arrested for confining 3-year-old son in washing machine

0 Comments
IBARAKI

Police in Hitachinaka, Ibaraki Prefecture, have arrested a 37-year-old man on suspicion of abusing his 3-year-old son by confining him inside a washing machine drum for about 90 minutes.

According to police, Kenichi Hoshino, a company employee, placed the child inside the washing machine at around 8 a.m. on Saturday, Sankei Shimbun reported. He closed the door and left the boy in there until 9:35 a.m. 

Afterwards, Hoshino called 119 and said his son had climbed into the washing machine and wasn’t feeling well. The boy was taken to hospital suffering from dehydration. Police were notified about a case of possible child abuse.

Police said Hoshino has admitted to placing his son in the washing machine but said he didn’t mean to hurt him. He lives with his 28-year-old wife, five-year-old daughter and and three-year-old son. His wife and daughter were out at the timne.

© Japan Today

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

0 Comments
Login to comment

I hope Social Services keep an eye on this bully

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Tokushima

GaijinPot Travel

How You Can Support Local Businesses in Japan During COVID-19

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

5 Famous Foods You’ll Find in Tokushima

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Lifestyle

5 Ways To Help Small Businesses In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #83: No, Japan Will Not Pay For Foreign Tourists to Visit

GaijinPot Blog

Mount Fuji Closed for 2020 Climbing Season

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Culture

The Death Of Terrace House Cast Member Hana Kimura and Japan’s Mental Health Struggles

GaijinPot Blog