Man arrested for confining ex-girlfriend in apartment

Police in Nagoya said Saturday they have arrested an unemployed 34-year-old man for holding his former girlfriend captive in his apartment for 36 hours.

According to police, the suspect, Shinichi Asano, kept the woman, who is in her 20s, confined in his apartment in Nakagawa Ward by threatening to kill her if she tried to leave, Fuji TV reported.

Police said the woman had recently broken up with Asano and had gone to his apartment at around 11 p.m. on March 27 to pick up her belongings. After she was inside, Asano locked the door and said he would kill her if she tried to leave, police allege.

The woman told police he was always keeping an eye on her, but at around 6 p.m. on March 28, she was able to send a message on Line to a friend, asking for help. The friend contacted police who came to the apartment at around midday on March 29.

Police said Asano has denied the charge, claiming he never threatened the woman.

