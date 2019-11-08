Man arrested for confining girlfriend’s 7-month-old son in washing machine

Police in Fukuyama, Hiroshima Prefecture, said Friday they have arrested a 28-year-old man on suspicion of confining the 7-month-old son of his girlfriend in a washing machine at the apartment where they lived.

Police said Toshiaki Sugihara, a company employee, has admitted to the charge. He was arrested on Thursday. Fuji TV reported that he took photos of the baby squeezed into the 40-cm-deep empty washing machine on Sept 7 and uploaded them on social media sites.

He also sent a photo by smartphone to his girlfriend who was out at the time.

Police were notified after someone saw the photos. Sugihara was quoted by police as saying he just did it as a joke to send a photo to his girlfriend. Police are also questioning the mother.

Neighbors said they often heard a child crying. The child was taken into protective custody on Oct 21. Police said there were many bruises on his body and suspect that he might have been abused on more than one occasion.

