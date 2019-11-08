Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man arrested for confining girlfriend’s 7-month-old son in washing machine

0 Comments
HIROSHIMA

Police in Fukuyama, Hiroshima Prefecture, said Friday they have arrested a 28-year-old man on suspicion of confining the 7-month-old son of his girlfriend in a washing machine at the apartment where they lived.

Police said Toshiaki Sugihara, a company employee, has admitted to the charge. He was arrested on Thursday. Fuji TV reported that he took photos of the baby squeezed into the 40-cm-deep empty washing machine on Sept 7 and uploaded them on social media sites.

He also sent a photo by smartphone to his girlfriend who was out at the time.

Police were notified after someone saw the photos. Sugihara was quoted by police as saying he just did it as a joke to send a photo to his girlfriend. Police are also questioning the mother.

Neighbors said they often heard a child crying. The child was taken into protective custody on Oct 21. Police said there were many bruises on his body and suspect that he might have been abused on more than one occasion.

© Japan Today

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Top things to do in Mie Prefecture

A guide to traveling in central Japan

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

The 8 Types Of Men You’ll Meet On Japanese Dating Sites

Savvy Tokyo

Spot the Kanji for Good and Evil in Everyday Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Top Jobs in Japan You Can Apply to From Overseas – Week 45, 2019

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Health & Beauty

Japan’s Top 10 Beauty Products: What We Found Out

Savvy Tokyo

Nature

Tateyama Kurobe Alpine Route

GaijinPot Travel

5 Unique Things I Found While Thrifting in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Study Japanese in An Enchanting Winter Wonderland in Rural Northern Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon