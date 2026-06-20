Man arrested for confining partner’s 5-year-old daughter in garbage can for 5 minutes

Police in Matsusaka City, Mie Prefecture, have arrested a 35-year-old man on suspicion of abusing his partner’s five-year-old daughter by putting her in a garbage can and keeping the lid on for about five minutes.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 6:30 p.m. on May 12 at their home, TBS reported. Police said Kazuya Takigawa, a company employee, has admitted to the allegation and quoted him as saying he did it to discipline the child.

The garbage can, which was large enough to fit the child's entire body, has a pedal that opens the lid. Takigawa kept the lid on tight and wouldn’t let the girl out for five minutes.

The incident came to light on May 20 when a child welfare center contacted police. The child was not injured.

Police said they are continuing their investigation into whether the girl’s mother was involved and if Takigawa has abused the girl before.

The girl has an older sister who has also been placed in protective custody.

© Japan Today