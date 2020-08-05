Man arrested for confining teenage girl in Yokohama home

Saitama prefectural police have arrested a 44-year-old man for allegedly confining a high school girl in his home in Yokohama, Kanagawa Prefecture.

Police said the girl had been reported missing as a runaway by her parents about a month ago.

According to police, Hiroyasu Goto, a company manager, was arrested at his home in Tsurumi Ward at around 7:35 p.m. on Wednesday night, Sankei Shimbun reported. The girl was tied to a metal pipe in his living room, but was not injured.

Police said the girl had managed to seek help after Goto let her use a game console connected to the internet on Wednesday afternoon. She sent a message to Saitama police.

Police said Goto and the girl became acquaintances on a members-only social networking site.

