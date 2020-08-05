Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man arrested for confining teenage girl in Yokohama home

YOKOHAMA

Saitama prefectural police have arrested a 44-year-old man for allegedly confining a high school girl in his home in Yokohama, Kanagawa Prefecture.

Police said the girl had been reported missing as a runaway by her parents about a month ago.

According to police, Hiroyasu Goto, a company manager, was arrested at his home in Tsurumi Ward at around 7:35 p.m. on Wednesday night, Sankei Shimbun reported. The girl was tied to a metal pipe in his living room, but was not injured.

Police said the girl had managed to seek help after Goto let her use a game console connected to the internet on Wednesday afternoon. She sent a message to Saitama police.

Police said Goto and the girl became acquaintances on a members-only social networking site.

© Japan Today

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

3 Comments
Smart girl. Thank ghosh she is okay. Why don't they name the site?

Glad the poor girl was OK. I hope this sicko is himself confined for the next 40 years.

Why should they?

There are plenty of such sites, usually young girls are looking for somebody to "help" them in exchange for various favors.

How did this end up so badly is the job of the police to find out.

