Man arrested for confining visiting doctor and nurse at his home in Saitama

Police in Kawaguchi, Saitama Prefecture, have arrested a 60-year-old man on suspicion of illegally confining two female healthcare workers who were visiting his home.

Police said the suspect, Hiroyuki Kojima, has denied the charge and quoted him as saying, “I did not stop them from leaving," Kyodo News reported.

Police said the doctor, who is in her 40s, and a nurse in her 30s visited Kojima’s residence to provide medical treatment for his mother from around 4:25 p.m. to 5:35 p.m. on Friday. While they were in the first-floor living room, Kojima allegedly threatened them and blocked the passageway so that they couldn’t leave.

The incident came to light after the nurse contacted a colleague for help. Police were notified and entered the house through the unlocked front door. Kojima was taken into custody after minor resistance, police said. No one was injured during the incident.

Kojima lives in the house with his parents. Police said he told them that he wanted to talk with the medical workers longer to help them better understand his mother’s condition.

