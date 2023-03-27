Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man arrested for confining visiting doctor and nurse at his home in Saitama

0 Comments
SAITAMA

Police in Kawaguchi, Saitama Prefecture, have arrested a 60-year-old man on suspicion of illegally confining two female healthcare workers who were visiting his home.

Police said the suspect, Hiroyuki Kojima, has denied the charge and quoted him as saying, “I did not stop them from leaving," Kyodo News reported.

Police said the doctor, who is in her 40s, and a nurse in her 30s visited Kojima’s residence to provide medical treatment for his mother from around 4:25 p.m. to 5:35 p.m. on Friday. While they were in the first-floor living room, Kojima allegedly threatened them and blocked the passageway so that they couldn’t leave.

The incident came to light after the nurse contacted a colleague for help. Police were notified and entered the house through the unlocked front door. Kojima was taken into custody after minor resistance, police said. No one was injured during the incident.

Kojima lives in the house with his parents. Police said he told them that he wanted to talk with the medical workers longer to help them better understand his mother’s condition.

© Japan Today

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Answer this survey to win a ¥500 Amazon voucher

Tell us about your experience with banking in Japan and be one of 100 people to win a voucher.

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

5 Ways To Enjoy Nature In Tokyo (That Aren’t Hiking)

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

5 Must-See Charming Spring Festivals in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Shimane Art Museum

GaijinPot Travel

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 11

GaijinPot Blog

Yonago Castle Ruins

GaijinPot Travel

5 Quiet Spots to Enjoy the Cherry Blossoms in Kansai

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: Prints, Paintings And Photography

Savvy Tokyo

Firing on All Cylinders: A Mix of Jobs in Japan this March

GaijinPot Blog

Yushien Garden

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

How to Visit A Shrine in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events For March 20-26

Savvy Tokyo

5 Indispensable Kyushu Foods for your Pantry

Savvy Tokyo