Man arrested for corpse abandonment after storing parents’ bodies inside refrigerator

Fukuoka Prefectural Police have arrested a 59-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of corpse abandonment after his parents’ bodies were found inside a large commercial refrigerator at their residence in Fukuoka City.

Police said Junji Matsumoto was arrested on Sunday in the parking lot of a hotel in Shimogyo Ward, Kyoto City, Sankei Shimbun reported. Police said he has hinted at killing his parents.

The bodies of Hirokazu Matsumoto, 88, and his wife Makie, 87 were found inside the refrigerator which had been unplugged, at around noon on June 28. The bodies were found by police after a relative called 110 to report that there had been no contact with the family for a long time.

Police said the bodies had started to decay and that the glass doors to the refrigerator were taped shut. Police said there were no signs of external injuries on either body.

The Matsumoto residence in Nishi Ward is a two-story building that once operated as a liquor store. The bodies were recovered from the refrigerator on the first floor.

According to police reports, Matsumoto was last seen in the neighborhood on June 23. He told police he left his parents’ home on a bicycle and that he stayed in hotels in Shizuoka and Yamaguchi prefectures for the past week before going to Kyoto.

