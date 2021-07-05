Man arrested for corpse abandonment after storing parents’ bodies inside refrigerator

Fukuoka Prefectural Police have arrested a 59-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of corpse abandonment after his parents’ bodies were found inside a large commercial refrigerator at their residence in Fukuoka City.
Police said Junji Matsumoto was arrested on Sunday in the parking lot of a hotel in Shimogyo Ward, Kyoto City, Sankei Shimbun reported. Police said he has hinted at killing his parents.
The bodies of Hirokazu Matsumoto, 88, and his wife Makie, 87 were found inside the refrigerator which had been unplugged, at around noon on June 28. The bodies were found by police after a relative called 110 to report that there had been no contact with the family for a long time.
Police said the bodies had started to decay and that the glass doors to the refrigerator were taped shut. Police said there were no signs of external injuries on either body.
The Matsumoto residence in Nishi Ward is a two-story building that once operated as a liquor store. The bodies were recovered from the refrigerator on the first floor.
According to police reports, Matsumoto was last seen in the neighborhood on June 23. He told police he left his parents’ home on a bicycle and that he stayed in hotels in Shizuoka and Yamaguchi prefectures for the past week before going to Kyoto.© Japan Today
Vinke
Just what exactly is up with people storing dead bodies at their homes here (or leaving them at train station lockers)? So many of these stories recently. Why does anyone do that? Some insurance money scam? Inability to handle the procedures that follow after someone’s death? What? For me it’s just unfathomable - wouldn’t want to spend even a second with a corpse, but also, the deceased deserve better than to be shoved in a fridge or some cupboard.
iraira
vinke,
The deaths are not reported, so the government continues to pay the pension.
Kumagaijin
They always get caught too. I mean, they might be able to cash in pension cheques for a few months to a year, but sooner or later a family member is going to wonder why jiji or baba isn't answering the phone anymore.
bokuda
@iraira
you think so?
if it is that, there's a simple solution: regular check ups.
if you can't breathe, you cannot get the pension.
Pukey2
Unbelievable. Putting your parents' bodies in a fridge and then leaving it unplugged.
Mark
Disgusting and really scary, I can't imagine the type of person who would do such a thing to his own parents! Money makes people do the un thinkable.
kurisupisu
If the bodies were in the ice box then they weren’t abandoned were they?