crime

Man arrested for cutting high school girl’s skirt, groping her on train

OSAKA

A 23-year-old unemployed man, already in custody for indecently assaulting a high school girl on a train in September, has been charged over a second incident in which he cut the skirt of a high school girl's uniform and groped the lower part of her body while on a train in Osaka Prefecture.

According to police, Shoto Kaku, who lives in Kadoma, Osaka Prefecture, has admitted to riding the Keihan Line and lurking around train stations during school commuting hours from August to September, Kyodo News reported. 

In the second incident, which also occurred in September, Kaku used scissors to cut a 10-centimeter-long strip off the teenage victim’s uniform. The 23-year-old then placed his hand through the gap and touched the girl’s buttocks. Kaku was quoted by police as saying “At first, I just touched her upper body but that didn’t satisfy me.”

Police said Kaku confessed to committing several similar crimes since August. Police are investigating at least seven confirmed incidents involving high school girls having their uniform skirts cut. In the incident for which he was first arrested, Kaku allegedly groped a high school girl and caused her to injure herself when she fell to the floor inside the train.

