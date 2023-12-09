Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man arrested for cutting off octogenarian neighbor's ear in Tokyo

TOKYO

A 74-year-old man has been arrested in Tokyo for allegedly attacking and cutting off his octogenarian neighbor's left ear with a knife, police said Saturday.

Junichi Takebayashi is alleged to have attacked the woman who lives in an apartment next to his in Tokyo's Edogawa Ward on Friday night. Police said the woman heard a knock at her door and was assaulted when she opened it.

The woman's right ear was also slashed and she was transported to hospital, but her injuries were not life-threatening.

Takebayashi admitted to the attack, telling police he did it because she "was noisy."

The police arrested Takebayashi on Friday after he returned to his apartment. They attended the scene after receiving an emergency call notifying them that a woman was calling for help.

Friends, Romans, countrymen. Lend me your… oh never mind.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

The demented elderly are becoming a problem

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Takebayashi admitted to the attack, telling police he did it because she "was noisy."

The world is a noisy place. If he wants peace, he should choose going to heaven. It’s about time for him.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

