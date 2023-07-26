Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man arrested for cutting woman’s skirt from behind with scissors

IBARAKI

Police in Kasama, Ibaraki Prefecture, have arrested a 56-year-old man on suspicion of property destruction after he used a pair of scissors to cut a 19-year-old woman’s skirt as she walked along a street.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 7 p.m. on July 23, Kyodo News reported. Police said Takayuki Kamimiya, a company employee, approached the woman from behind in front of JR Tomobe Station. He used scissors with an eight-centimeter-long blade to snip four centimeters off the woman’s skirt and ran away. The woman was not injured.

Police said Kamimiya, who was arrested Monday after an analysis of street surveillance camera footage, has admitted to the allegation.

