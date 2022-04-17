Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man arrested for cutting woman’s skirt, groping her on train

1 Comment
CHIBA

Police in Chiba City have arrested a 30-year-old man on suspicion of sexually molesting a 20-year-old woman on a train in February.

According to police, the incident occurred on a train on the JR Musashino Line between Nishifunabashi and Ichikawashiohama stations at around 7 a.m. on Feb 16, Kyodo News reported. Police said Homare Yabe, a part-time worker, stood behind the woman, a university student, used small scissors to snip off a part of her skirt and then touched the upper part of her leg. The woman filed a complaint with JR when the train stopped at Ichikawashiohama Station. She said the train was crowded and she couldn't see who had cut her clothing.

Police said Yabe, who was arrested on Friday, was identified after an analysis of security camera footage taken inside the train. Police said he has admitted to the charge.

© Japan Today

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

1 Comment
Login to comment

So somehow from grainy footage of the inside of the train (do they even have cameras inside the train??) which was packed as she stated, the authorities managed to narrow down the suspect to a single person then identified them, from a photo which after all is just a random photo of someone with nothing to identify who they actually are. Lol..

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Travel

Three Small Islands in Japan for Your Next Getaway

GaijinPot Blog

What Not to Do When Hiking in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Understanding Japan Through ‘Love is Blind’

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

10 Pointers For Choosing A Birth Facility In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Differences Between ‘I Don’t Know’ and ‘I Don’t Understand’ in Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

5 Cool Things I Learned About Japan at Ise Shrine

GaijinPot Blog

Best Train Lines for Living in Tokyo: The Hibiya Line

GaijinPot Blog

Letters from Japan: ‘Dating An Expat In Japan’

Savvy Tokyo

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 13

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

6 Tips For Cleaning Winter Garments

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For April 4-10

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For April 11-17

Savvy Tokyo