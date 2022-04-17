Man arrested for cutting woman’s skirt, groping her on train

Police in Chiba City have arrested a 30-year-old man on suspicion of sexually molesting a 20-year-old woman on a train in February.

According to police, the incident occurred on a train on the JR Musashino Line between Nishifunabashi and Ichikawashiohama stations at around 7 a.m. on Feb 16, Kyodo News reported. Police said Homare Yabe, a part-time worker, stood behind the woman, a university student, used small scissors to snip off a part of her skirt and then touched the upper part of her leg. The woman filed a complaint with JR when the train stopped at Ichikawashiohama Station. She said the train was crowded and she couldn't see who had cut her clothing.

Police said Yabe, who was arrested on Friday, was identified after an analysis of security camera footage taken inside the train. Police said he has admitted to the charge.

