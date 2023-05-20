Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man arrested for dangerous driving resulting in death

0 Comments
TOCHIGI

Police in Utsunomiya, Tochigi Prefecture, have arrested a 54-year-old man on suspicion of dangerous driving resulting in death after he hit and killed a woman on a road on Sunday.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 1 a.m. Broadcaster TBS reported that the woman was walking along the side of the road with no sidewalk when she was hit by a car driven by Koshi Ogino, a company employee.

The woman was taken to hospital where she died about one hour later.

Police said Ogino has admitted to the charge and quoted him as saying he didn’t see the woman.

© Japan Today

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Get Your MBA in Japan

Get a world-class education at Globis University, Japan's No. 1 MBA.

New on GaijinPot Study

Learn More

0 Comments
Login to comment

A pedestrian in the road and in the dark.

What type of road and what were the conditions at the time?

Japanese roads are notoriously narrow and all road users have very little space between them

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Tokyo’s Summer School & Camp Programs For 2023

Savvy Tokyo

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 17

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Furoshiki: A Reintroduction into Our Eco-Friendly Generation

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for May 15 – 21

Savvy Tokyo

Shimane Museum of Ancient Izumo

GaijinPot Travel

5 Rainy Day Play Ideas for Kids

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Interior Green: The Best Indoor Plants for Your Japanese Apartment

Savvy Tokyo

A Basic Guide to Bike Rental Apps in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

5 Foods You Can Make with a Takoyaki Maker that Aren’t Takoyaki

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

5 Day Trips from Kobe

GaijinPot Blog

Jobs for May: Tons of Great Teaching Gigs

GaijinPot Blog

Sumida Hokusai Museum

GaijinPot Travel