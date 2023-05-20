Man arrested for dangerous driving resulting in death

Police in Utsunomiya, Tochigi Prefecture, have arrested a 54-year-old man on suspicion of dangerous driving resulting in death after he hit and killed a woman on a road on Sunday.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 1 a.m. Broadcaster TBS reported that the woman was walking along the side of the road with no sidewalk when she was hit by a car driven by Koshi Ogino, a company employee.

The woman was taken to hospital where she died about one hour later.

Police said Ogino has admitted to the charge and quoted him as saying he didn’t see the woman.

