Newsletter Signup Register / Login
COVID-19 INFORMATION What you need to know about the coronavirus if you are living in Japan or planning a visit.
crime

Man arrested for delaying flight by saying he has coronavirus

12 Comments
CHIBA

A man was arrested Friday on suspicion of obstructing business after he allegedly delayed a domestic flight in Japan on Thursday immediately before takeoff by telling cabin crew he was infected with the novel coronavirus.

Norihiro Kojima, 69, is suspected of delaying a Jetstar Japan flight scheduled to depart from Narita airport for over an hour and interfering with the business of the low-cost carrier after he told cabin crew around 4:05 p.m. on Thursday, "I have tested positive (for the virus) but it is okay."

It remains unknown whether he was really infected with the virus. Kojima, who lives in Toon, Ehime Prefecture, has denied he made such a statement, according to the police.

There were 114 people including cabin crew aboard the flight bound for Matsuyama in Ehime Prefecture. Following his remark, cabin crew alerted the captain who returned the aircraft to the airport apron, where Kojima was made to get off, the police said.

© KYODO

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

Discover Japan Heritage

Listening and learning from the voices of history

Read More

12 Comments
Login to comment

Yet another sociopath. Throw the old dropkick in prison along with the loser who did the same thing in a drugstore.

5 ( +5 / -0 )

Two in the same day and both old men? Seems like the sexually frustrated oyajis have found another way to let off steam aside from train groping and verbally abusing convenience store staff.

2 ( +4 / -2 )

I any crisis situation, some idiots like that pop up. Tell him to drink fish tank cleaner!

2 ( +3 / -1 )

These people causing deliberate concern and panic need to be locked up.

3 ( +3 / -0 )

Ridiculous as always.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Real World just learned from friends in Hachinohe, no thanks to the business owner and his wife who went to Spain and came back with positive Coronavirus when they had 0 cases now have 8. This couple should be arrested for knowingly going on a trip to an area that is widely knowingly aware that there is a nasty virus out there. The travel company should be held responsible and accountable as well too.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Another idiotic oyaji geezer inconveniencing everyone.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Same type of occurrence happened in the U.S. and those fools were charged with terrorism. Japan needs to step up and nip this in the bud.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

He is a selfish individual. Needs a fine to set a precedent.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

These are not kind people.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Damn I really hat stupid people like this!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

And they believed him?

Don't they (airline staff) know it is almost impossible to get tested for it?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Culture

Tokyo 2020 Olympics Postponed due to COVID-19: Where Do we go From Here?

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Culture

Japan’s Indigenous Ainu Culture Deserves Recognition

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

#StayAtHome: Six Easy Steps To Uplift Yourself

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Kanji Cheat Sheet: Buying Hay Fever Medication in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Careers

Savoring Truffle Pasta & Red Wine In Omotesando With Sarah Crago

Savvy Tokyo

Top Jobs in Japan You Can Apply to From Overseas – Week 12, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

Cooking Up A Storm With Junior Chef Kiara

Savvy Tokyo