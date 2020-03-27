Man arrested for delaying flight by saying he has coronavirus

A man was arrested Friday on suspicion of obstructing business after he allegedly delayed a domestic flight in Japan on Thursday immediately before takeoff by telling cabin crew he was infected with the novel coronavirus.
Norihiro Kojima, 69, is suspected of delaying a Jetstar Japan flight scheduled to depart from Narita airport for over an hour and interfering with the business of the low-cost carrier after he told cabin crew around 4:05 p.m. on Thursday, "I have tested positive (for the virus) but it is okay."
It remains unknown whether he was really infected with the virus. Kojima, who lives in Toon, Ehime Prefecture, has denied he made such a statement, according to the police.
There were 114 people including cabin crew aboard the flight bound for Matsuyama in Ehime Prefecture. Following his remark, cabin crew alerted the captain who returned the aircraft to the airport apron, where Kojima was made to get off, the police said.© KYODO
Fighto!
Yet another sociopath. Throw the old dropkick in prison along with the loser who did the same thing in a drugstore.
Vince Black
Two in the same day and both old men? Seems like the sexually frustrated oyajis have found another way to let off steam aside from train groping and verbally abusing convenience store staff.
WilliB
I any crisis situation, some idiots like that pop up. Tell him to drink fish tank cleaner!
Luddite
These people causing deliberate concern and panic need to be locked up.
Punctual Plum
Ridiculous as always.
rgcivilian1
Real World just learned from friends in Hachinohe, no thanks to the business owner and his wife who went to Spain and came back with positive Coronavirus when they had 0 cases now have 8. This couple should be arrested for knowingly going on a trip to an area that is widely knowingly aware that there is a nasty virus out there. The travel company should be held responsible and accountable as well too.
marcelito
Another idiotic oyaji geezer inconveniencing everyone.
DaDude
Same type of occurrence happened in the U.S. and those fools were charged with terrorism. Japan needs to step up and nip this in the bud.
Hokkaidoboy
He is a selfish individual. Needs a fine to set a precedent.
TARA TAN KITAOKA
These are not kind people.
Mirai Hayashi
Damn I really hat stupid people like this!
kurisupisu
And they believed him?
Don't they (airline staff) know it is almost impossible to get tested for it?