crime

Man arrested for destroying table in izakaya

HOKKAIDO

Police in Abashiri, Hokkaido, have arrested a 46-year-old man on suspicion of property damage after he pulled the board from a table top in an izakaya and smashed it.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 2:30 a.m. Sunday, Hokkaido Broadcasting Co reported. Police said the bar manager called them after the man damaged the table in a fit of anger.

Police said the man, a company employee, had been drinking with a woman at a kotatsu-like table at the time.

Police said the man was drunk when he was arrested. His companion said they had been having an argument when he lost his temper and broke the top off the table. 

The man was quoted by police as saying he got fed up with the woman’s attitude. Police did not say what the argument was about.

