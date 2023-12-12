Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man arrested for disposing of victim’s body in mountains after hitting him with vehicle

NAGANO

Police in Saku, Nagano Prefecture, have arrested a 32-year-old man on suspicion of dangerous driving resulting in death and abandoning a body after he hit and killed an 85-year-old man with his car, and then left the body in the mountains.

According to police, Hidenobu Sato, a company employee, hit Akio Nakazawa with his car at around 4 a.m. on Sunday, Kyodo News reported. He then took the body and left it near a mountain road about 40 kilometers away.

Police said Nakazawa was last seen going out for a walk at around 9 p.m. on Saturday night. His family filed a missing person’s report when he failed to return home. His body was found on Monday morning.

Police said Sato, who was arrested on Monday night, has admitted to the allegation. His car was identified from an analysis of street surveillance camera footage taken where Nakazawa was last seen.

