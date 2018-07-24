Man arrested for raping woman in Tokyo; admits to similar crimes from 4 years ago

Police have arrested a 43-year-old man on charges of allegedly raping an unconscious woman whom he had drugged with sleeping pills prior to his assault on her.

The perpetrator, identified as Go Sato, a self-employed man from Tokyo’s Shinjuku Ward, was arrested Tuesday on charges of sexually violating the woman in her 20s at his apartment on April 27 this year. According to police, the two had become acquainted via the internet and Sato had invited her to his apartment for dinner. He slipped sleeping pills into the salad he cooked for her, Sankei Shimbun reported, and raped her after she lost consciousness.

Police also discovered a video camera in Sato’s apartment that has reportedly documented the entire act. According to police, Sato has admitted committing the crime and has further admitted that he “had been doing it for the past four years.”

Sato told police he had used sleeping pills that had been prescribed to him from a hospital.

Police are currently analyzing the video footage and investigating the possibility of other rapes conducted by the perpetrator.

