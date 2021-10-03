Man arrested for drunken driving after rear-ending car

Police in Yokohama have arrested a 52-year-old man on suspicion of drunken driving after his vehicle rear-ended another car that was stopped at a traffic light.

According to police, Yuji Hasegawa, a private school teacher, drove into the back of a car that was stopped at a red traffic light along a national route at about 9:30 p.m. Saturday. No one was hurt in the incident.

Police said Hasegawa has admitted to the charge and quoted him as saying he was returning from a convenience store where he had bought and consumed three or four 350-milliliter cans of chuhai.

