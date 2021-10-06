Man arrested for dumping woman’s body in Yamanashi mountains

Yamanashi Prefectural Police have arrested a 55-year-old man on suspicion of abandoning the body of a woman, who was his neighbor, along a mountainous road in Fuefuki City.

According to police, Masashi Yamaguchi, a company employee from Fuefuki City, is being questioned about abducting the victim, Miki Furuya, 54, a regional social welfare consultant from Fuefuki City. Her body was found by a passerby on October 2. She had been reported missing by her family after failing to return home on Sept 29.

Police said Yamaguchi, who was arrested on Tuesday, is accused of abducting Furuya and confining her inside his car on the night of September 29. Investigators are examining the relationship between Yamaguchi, who has remained silent, and the victim.

Police believe that Furuya was attacked, killed, then her body disposed of along the isolated mountain road about 10 kilometers from her home.

Police said an autopsy revealed that Furuya had been beaten to death.

