Man arrested for employing 12-year-old Thai girl in Tokyo massage parlor

A Japanese man has been arrested on suspicion of illegally employing a 12-year-old Thai girl at a private-room massage parlor in Tokyo, where she is believed to have been forced to provide sexual services to male customers, police said Thursday.

Masayuki Hosono, 51, is suspected of employing a child under the age of 15 at "Relax Time" in Tokyo's Yushima district in violation of labor standards laws, with police investigating the case as a possible incident of human trafficking.

Police, who arrested Hosono on Tuesday, have not said if he has admitted or denied the charges.

The girl came to Japan in late June with her mother, who instructed her to work at the parlor, according to police. The girl was quoted as telling investigators she believed her family would not be able to survive if she did not work.

The mother left Japan, leaving her daughter behind on a 15-day "short-term stay" visa, typically issued to tourists.

The girl served some 60 customers while living inside the massage parlor for around one month between June and July. All her earnings were managed by Hosono, and the amount after deducting the parlor's share was transferred to the girl's mother, police said.

While the girl remained in contact with her mother via social media, the mother has not returned to Japan.

The case came to light in September when the girl sought help from the Tokyo Regional Immigration Services Bureau, saying she wanted to see her grandparents and younger sister, as well as attend school.

