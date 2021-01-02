Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man arrested for entering Akasaka Estate, says he wanted to meet imperial family

TOKYO

Police have arrested a 29-year-old man on suspicion of trespassing on the grounds of the Akasaka Estate where the imperial residences are located, on Saturday night.

According to police, the man climbed over the unmanned west gate at around 9:40 p.m. Saturday, Fuji TV reported.

The man was detained nearly two hours later near the residence of Princess Yuriko, who is the great-aunt of Emperor Naruhito.

The man, who has not been named, was quoted by police as saying he just wanted to meet members of the imperial family.

