Man claiming to be 'a woman inside' arrested for entering female bath at resort

A 43-year-old man who claimed he was "a woman inside" was arrested on suspicion of trespassing Monday after he was found in the women's bathing area at a hot spring facility in Nagashima, Mie Prefecture, police said.

Hayato Shimada was caught at around 8:20 p.m. after allegedly entering the bathing area for female customers.

The suspect admitted to entering the women's bathing area but was quoted by the police as saying, "I'm a woman inside, so I don't understand at all why I'm not allowed in the women's baths."

The manager of the facility called the police after Shimada was seen entering the women's baths, where female customers were present.

