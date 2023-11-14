Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man claiming to be 'a woman inside' arrested for entering female bath at resort

2 Comments
TSU, Mie

A 43-year-old man who claimed he was "a woman inside" was arrested on suspicion of trespassing Monday after he was found in the women's bathing area at a hot spring facility in Nagashima, Mie Prefecture, police said.

Hayato Shimada was caught at around 8:20 p.m. after allegedly entering the bathing area for female customers.

The suspect admitted to entering the women's bathing area but was quoted by the police as saying, "I'm a woman inside, so I don't understand at all why I'm not allowed in the women's baths."

The manager of the facility called the police after Shimada was seen entering the women's baths, where female customers were present.

© KYODO

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Let us be Your Bank to Support Your Life in Japan

Suruga bank provides a variety of services including online bank accounts and loans, specially tailored to foreign customers living in Japan.

Learn More

2 Comments
Login to comment

And so it begins. Now what will be the objective standard by which to differentiate those who are truly dysphoric from those who simply wish to take advantage of the new legal landscape?

2 ( +3 / -1 )

Uh-oh. Slippery slope.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Life in A Japanese Share House: Costs, Benefits and Social Life

GaijinPot Blog

Oni no Shitaburui Gorge

GaijinPot Travel

10 Simple Tips For Saving Money in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Showa Dreamscape: Nostalgic Tourism in Retro Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

A Guide to Shimokitazawa’s Dining and Shopping Scene

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for Nov. 13 – 19

Savvy Tokyo

Kei Hirata Is Inspiring The Next Generation

Savvy Tokyo

Bayside Place Hakata

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

The Japanese Twist on American Fast Food Chains

GaijinPot Blog

Ishinomaki

GaijinPot Travel

Oita Prefectural Art Museum

GaijinPot Travel

Dutch Slope

GaijinPot Travel