crime

Man arrested for entering women’s toilet in park, says he wanted to see their buttocks

3 Comments
FUKUI

Police in Fukui City have arrested a 58-year-old man on suspicion of trespassing in a women's toilet in a park. The man, Hidetoshi Atsuga, was quoted by police as saying he wanted to see women’s buttocks.

According to police, Atsuga, who works at the Horticultural Center of the Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries Department of the local government, was seen going into the women’s toilet at around 1:40 p.m. Saturday, broadcaster NTV reported.

Police received a call from someone at the park, saying that a man kept going in and out of the women’s toilet. Police officers went to the park and arrested Atsuga on the spot.

Police said Atsuga told them he got turned on by seeing women’s buttocks and that he had peeked at women in toilets before.

Ummmmm.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

At least he's being honest, normal excuse is I was drunk, I can't remember blah blah,

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

Butt he could've ended up seeing the buttocks of a 58-year-old woman and get bummed out.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

he wanted to see women’s buttocks

What "buttocks" was he expecting to see that he couldn't see outside of a toilet?

Some people seem to have wild ideas about what's going on in restrooms. Do they believe people strip nude after entering, frolicking around and proudly presenting their naked bodies?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

