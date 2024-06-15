Man arrested for entering women’s toilet in park, says he wanted to see their buttocks

Police in Fukui City have arrested a 58-year-old man on suspicion of trespassing in a women's toilet in a park. The man, Hidetoshi Atsuga, was quoted by police as saying he wanted to see women’s buttocks.

According to police, Atsuga, who works at the Horticultural Center of the Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries Department of the local government, was seen going into the women’s toilet at around 1:40 p.m. Saturday, broadcaster NTV reported.

Police received a call from someone at the park, saying that a man kept going in and out of the women’s toilet. Police officers went to the park and arrested Atsuga on the spot.

Police said Atsuga told them he got turned on by seeing women’s buttocks and that he had peeked at women in toilets before.

