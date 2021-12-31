Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Man arrested for exposing himself to school girl admits to at least 50 similar offenses

TOKYO

A 43-year-old man arrested on suspicion of committing a lewd act in front of a high school girl has told police he committed similar offenses on at least 50 occasions.

According to police, Tomoyuki Fujita, a company employee from Ichikawa, Chiba Prefecture, followed a high school girl into an elevator at an apartment building in Edogawa Ward in Tokyo at around 4:30 p.m. on Dec 11, Fuji TV reported. No one else was in the elevator at the time. Police said Fujita dropped his pants and exposed himself to the girl and then got off at the next floor.

Earlier that same day, Fujita is also accused of riding his bicycle up behind a junior high school girl as she walked along a street, and groping her breasts.

Police said Fujita was identified after an analysis of surveillance camera footage in the apartment building lobby and street surveillance camera footage.

Police said Fujita has admitted to the allegations and quoted him as saying he had done similar things to school girls on at least 50 occasions since December 2020. He told police he did it to fulfill his sexual desires.

